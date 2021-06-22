Robert Pascal Watts, age 82, husband of Murna Watts, passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021, at Providence Health in Columbia.
He was born April 9, 1939, in Mountville, SC and was the son of the late Blaise Pascal Watts and Grace Winebrenner Watts. Mr. Watts was retired from manufacturing and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an active member of Mountville Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Chris Watts (Tracy) of Lexington; a daughter, Robin Comer (Brad) of Clinton; a step-son, Clyde Sharpe (Tammy) of West Columbia; a step-daughter, Linda Reed of Charleston; a brother Scott Watts (Pat) of Mountville; and 2 sisters Betty Orvin (Baxter) of Moncks Corner, Jane Chance of Vancouver WA; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Blakely Watts.
Mr. Watts was predeceased by a son, Doug Watts and a sister, Julia McGinn.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mountville Baptist Church, P O Box 484, Mountville SC 29370.
