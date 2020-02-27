Mr. Robert Reed Payne of Clinton Manor Street was born June 11, 1958, to the late Charlie and Geneva Payne in Newberry County. He departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He attended Bell Street High School.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Yolanda Payne; his children, Demonte (Paula) Grant, Travis (Coretta) Grant of Clinton, Detric Payne of Miami, Fla.; and Roderick Payne and Chanta Payne, both of Laurens; his stepsons Cedric (Boot) Butler and Tarus Guest of Laurens; his 14 grandchildren and siblings: Thomas Payne, Charlie Payne, Ozzie Payne, all of Clinton; Ernest Payne of Washington, D.C., Martha (Willie) Boozer, and Martha Ann Franks, and many other loving neighbors, relatives, and friends.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday March 1, at the Miracle Church of God in Christ in Clinton.