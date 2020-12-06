Robert "Robin" Thomas Franks - Laurens

Robert “Robin” Thomas Franks, age 53, of Paul Shore Drive, Waterloo, and husband of Micki Lee McMahan Franks, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of Alice Faith Franks of Laurens and the late William James “Jimmy” Franks. Robin was best known by his many peers as “Baby Huey”. After graduating Laurens District 55 High School, he enlisted in the SC National Guard where he served for several years alongside his father. He was graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was a former supervisor with Torrington Co., ZF Transmissions and Pierburg. In late 2019, Robin fulfilled his dream of opening a restaurant, which was “Baby Huey’s BBQ” in Gray Court. Robin was also a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he formerly served as a Deacon. He was a devoted husband and adored his boys. Robin loved being a “Pop Pop” to his grandkids and loved his family beyond measure. He remained zealous in his love of the Lord and was known for helping anyone who needed help. Robin was an avid Clemson Tiger football fan and enjoyed his evenings fishing off of his lake house pier and sitting in his hot tub time machine with Micki.
In addition to his wife of 32 years whom he cherished immensely and his mother, he is survived by: his children; James Robert Franks (Larren) of Pacolet, SC, Benjamin Thomas Franks (Jordan) of Laurens and William Shell Franks (Baylee) of Laurens; sister, Tina Franks Fulmer of Laurens; grandchildren, Harper Fay Franks, Keaton Ryker Franks, Bentley Chase Fowler, Elleigh Grayce Franks, Colton Thomas Franks and a granddaughter, Savannah Rose Franks due in June and also a grandson, Thomas Robert Franks, due in June; his mother-in-law, Cathy Rearden McMahan of Gray Court; his sisters-in-law, Carol McMahan Barnes (Jason) of North Myrtle Beach, Amy McMahan of Mauldin; nieces, Autumn Fulmer Davis (Corey) and Alicia Faith Fulmer both of Laurens, Taelor Jordyn McMahan of Mauldin; nephews Nelson Matthew Chambers and Noah Hunter Chambers both of North Myrtle Beach and Evan Michael Wood of Mauldin as well as many loving aunts and uncles, a special cousin, Benji Hunter; several life-long friends; and his special lap companion, “Lily.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Laurens, SC with Military Honors. The family requests that you wear orange in honor of Robin’s love for Clemson and that you following social distancing guidelines by wearing a mask.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Independence Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com