Robert Wayne Tinsley, age 79, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born November 20, 1941 and was a son of the late Alvin Tinsley and Beatrice Owenby Tinsley. Mr. Tinsley was retired from Michelin Proving Grounds, a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church and active choir member. He loved to spend his time outdoors, hunting and playing golf.
Mr. Tinsley is survived by his wife, Kay Tinsley of the home; his son, Jeff Tinsley of Clinton; his sister, Glennie Walker of Kinards; his brother, Henry Tinsley.
Addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Carroll Tinsley, Mary Bea; his half sisters, Lucille Tinsley, Myrtis Stroud, and Edna White.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Fund, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.
