Mrs. Roberta P. Anderson, age 73, of Raintree Drive in Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Anderson, of the home; one brother, Levester Pulley; and four sisters, Dollie Anderson, Sara Lowe, Odessa Dickerson, and Lenora Stephens.
Funeral services for Mrs. Roberta Pulley Anderson will be held on Monday, January 20, at 1 p.m. at the Evening Light Church of God in Laurens, with the Reverend Isaac Cropp officiating and burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family is at the home of 57 Raintree Drive in Laurens. The Beasley Funeral of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.