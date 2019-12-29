Roberta (Robin) Kay Ashmore, 58, of Hawthorne, Fla., formally a resident of Laurens, passed away on December 14, 2019.
Born in York County to the late James L. Gibson and Jincy Anne K. Gibson, she was married to the late David Glenn Ashmore and made her career as a nurse until her health no longer allowed her to work.
Surviving are her three sons: Brent Ashmore (Bailie) of Colorado, Brad Ashmore of South Carolina and Benji Ashmore (Rachel) of Ohio; her sisters, Tina Payne of Hawthorne, Fla., Kelly Sullivan (Stephen) and Misty Gibson of Clinton, and Holly Morris (Trace) of Gray Court; and a brother, James Gibson of Columbia; grandchildren Nicholas Ashmore (Gabby), Brianna Ashmore (Cameron), Austin Ashmore (Leighanne) Kayley Ashmore (Bailey), Leah Ashmore, Brady Ashmore, Jaci Ashmore, Aiden Ashmore and Eden Ashmore; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ashmore, Hunter Jase and Lily Grace Ashmore.
Also surviving is her beloved dog, Athena. Along with her parents and husband, she is also predeceased by a brother, William R. Gibson, and two brothers-in-law, James Payne and Jimmy Painter. No services have been planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations for her final expenses can be made at gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomfrka.