Roberta "Bobbie" Fowler Stoddard - Laurens

Roberta “Bobbie” Fowler Stoddard, age 89, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Laurens, SC on September 22, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Wesley and Neva Fowler.
Mrs. Stoddard was a bookkeeper of Piedmont Rural Telephone Company for several years, and in her second career became the Secretary of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, but the job she enjoyed the most was that of Grandmother. Bobbie enjoyed activities in several Garden Clubs, as well as, weekly Bridge Club gatherings. She was always an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Stewart Stoddard; her son, Jerry S. Stoddard, Jr. and wife Margaret of Mauldin; her daughter, Beth Pafford and husband Julian of Lake Greenwood; six grandchildren; Erin Stoddard Merline and husband, Andy of Greenville, Griffin Stoddard Pafford of Greenville, Dr. Caroline Stoddard Astemborski and husband, Stephen of Greenville, Julia Elizabeth Pafford and husband, Dr. Brent Anderson of Hamden, CT, Rebecca Stoddard Turnbull and husband, Tom of Atlanta, GA, Clayton Wesley Stoddard and wife , Mary Hunter of Columbia; daughter-in-law, Catherine Stoddard Pollock of Seneca and lifelong friend and cousin, Frances Fowler.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Wesley Scott Stoddard.
A service will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 2nd at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCraken and Rev. Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins officiating. The family will greet friends immediately follow the church service in Hunter Hall.
Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 West Main St., Laurens, SC 29360.