Roger Dale Reynolds - Clinton

Roger Dale Reynolds, age 60, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Clinton, SC, and was a son of the late Eugene and Ila Mae Mabry Reynolds.
Mr. Reynolds was a former employee of Inman Mills Enoree Plant, Whitten Center and Cooper Motor Company. He was a member of Elizabeth Street Church of God and played the drums on the Praise Team at the church. He loved to deer and rabbit hunt and fish, was a “Jack of all Trades” and a fan of the Carolina Panthers.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa O’Shields Reynolds; his son, Justin Dale Reynolds; his daughter, Tempia Denise Reynolds; two brothers, Jerry Dean Reynolds and Daniel Randolph Reynolds; and a sister, Cathy Sue Cherry.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gary Eugene Reynolds.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 PM, at the Elizabeth Street Church of God, and officiated by Pastor Michael Collins. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Elizabeth Street Church of God, P. O. Box 127, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at the home of Daniel Randolph Reynolds, 105 Carman Court, Clinton, SC 29325
