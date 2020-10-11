Roger Eugene Sherfield, age 73, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Billy Sherfield and Nellie Birch Sherfield. He was retired from the Clinton Mills and attended the Lydia Mill Church Of God, he was also a retired Gambler. The greatest treasure in his life was his family.
Mr. Sherfield is survived by his wife, Carolyn Huey Sherfield of the home; his son, Buddy Sherfield (Janice); his daughter, Audrey Woodward; his brothers, Tommy Sherfield and wife, Darlene, Donny Sherfield and wife, Tabitha and Bobby Sherfield; his sister, Debra Womble; former son-in-law, Dale Woodward; his six grandchildren, Dana Cauble (BJ), Brittany Sherfield (Eason), Skylar Sherfield, Lucy Sherfield, Harley Woodward (Jada) and Alliah Woodward (Bobby) and his nine great-grandchildren, Parker and Oakley Cauble, Mackay and McKenna Sineath, Kayleigh and Piper Woodward, Bransten and Renly Long, and Hannah Owens, and lots of special nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Billy Joe, and Steve Sherfield and his sisters, Dianne Barker and Patricia Sherfield.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3 PM at the Lydia Mill Church of God with services to be conducted by Rev. Jamie Hughes and Mr. Dale Calvert with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The body will be taken to the home Monday morning where the family will receive friends until an hour before the service.
