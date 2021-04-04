Mr. Roger Jean Powers passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by four sons; three brothers; five sisters; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Roger Powers will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Rev. Masheka Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Enoree.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home of his sister, Bettie (James) Briggs of Miller Street in Laurens.