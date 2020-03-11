Roger Dale Sparkman, age 63, of 7383 Highway 56 S., passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Dillon and was a son of the late Hayden and Ella Frances Sparkman.
Mr. Sparkman is survived by his wife, Glenda Sparkman; his children, Dolora Sparkman, Jennifer Zona, Fran Sparkman and Sammy Upton; his siblings, John Sparkman, Jack Sparkman, Barbaran Ott and Susan Sparkman; his grandchildren Lexi, Bryson, Kendrick, Braelyn, Jacob, Hayden, Payton, Morgun, Brendon, Fiona, Hunter, Hannah, Jessica, William and Blake; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Leia, Clark, Nora, Anikan, Dorian, Xavier and Bryson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pam Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Elizabeth Street Church of God, with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. Mr. Sparkman was taken to his home, 7383 Highway 56 S., Clinton, SC 29325, where the family will receive friends until the day of the service.