Mr. Ronald Floyd was born October 3, 1966 in Mountville, South Carolina to Joe Floyd and Linda Sanders Floyd.
Mr. Floyd was a Concrete Finisher for Thomas Johnson Concrete Construction.
He entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2022 at Hospice of Laurens County in Laurens, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his sons Antonio Floyd of Ashville, North Carolina, Daquan Floyd of Greenville, South Carolina; his daughters Patricia Floyd of Laurens, South Carolina, Mesha Floyd of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his sister Brenda Simpson of Mountville, South Carolina; his brothers John Henry Sanders, Anthony Floyd both of Clinton, South Carolina; a host of other relatives and friends.