Ronald Brett Williamson, age 39, resident of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home.
He was born July 3, 1983 in Greenwood, SC, and was the son of Carl Williamson (Destiny) and Karen Measamer (Mike). He was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Beaverdam Baptist Church in Mountville, SC.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by his sons, Skyler and Jett Williamson; and his sisters, Carley Shockley and Olivia Brewington (Alex).
A Memorial Service will be conducted 3 PM, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Williamson family with services.