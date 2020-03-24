Ronald J. McGuirt, age 81, of 1414 Fairview Church Road, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Newberry, SC and was a son of the late Joseph Henry and Mary Lois Nabors McGuirt. He was a Veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard, he was retired from Renfro, and also worked for Anderson Hosiery. He attended the Fountain of Faith Baptist Church and Fairview Baptist Church, he also loved his cows and his farm.
Mr. McGuirt is survived by his wife, Christianne Crapps McGuirt; his daughters, Rhonda Sue Tinsley (Larry), Teresa Wicker (David), Leigh Ann McCarley (John); his grandchildren, Jessica Frazier, Jamey Frazier, Justin Tinsley, Chelsea Prewitt, Chase McCarley, Noah McCarley, Dalana McCarley; and his twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Donald McGuirt; and his granddaughter, Megan Frazier.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the TEAM Ronald at GoFundMe.com
