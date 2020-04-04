Ronald Jerry Upton, age 80, of 560 Robinson Dairy Road, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Greer, SC and was a son of the late Woodrow Clark and Grace Pittman Upton. He was the last surviving sibling of his family.
Mr. Upton retired from Walker & Whiteside Electrical with 39 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Etheridge Upton of the home; his son, Samuel Clark Upton (Linda) of Hendersonville, NC; his stepchildren, Sonya Frazier of Enoree, Sherrie Reimherr of Alpharetta, GA, Shawn Long of Sugar Hill, GA, and Shelley Brown of Clayton, GA; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mr. Upton was predeceased by a son, Jerry Ronald Upton, and a daughter, Veronica Upton.
The family will have a gathering to remember Mr. Upton at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com