Ronald Keith “Kebo” Dunaway, age 62, of Waterloo, passed away, on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Born in Laurens, he was the only son of the late William “Bill” and Eva Elizabeth Lawson Dunaway who adored him dearly. Keith was formerly employed with Commission of Public Works in Laurens and retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation and was currently employed with Carlyle Senior Care in Fountain Inn. He enjoyed the lake, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by: his children, Michelle Shepard (Buddy) of Simpsonville and Jason Dunaway (April) of Ninety-Six; sister, Jan Dunaway of Laurens; grandchildren, Blake Dunaway, Katlyn Shepard, Jordan Dunaway, Brayden Dunaway, Skylar Hawthorne, Andraya Stapleton, Chandler Dunaway, and River Dunaway.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Rhonda Bagwell Dunaway and a sister, Lib Sumeral.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of Jason Dunaway, 403 South Cambridge Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
