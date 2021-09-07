Ronald Keith McKellar, age 55, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 10, 1966 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late M. Richard McKellar and Dorothy Ann Holder McKellar. He loved the Clemson Tigers, fishing, hunting, the St. Louis Rams, movie nights, and vacations with his family.
Mr. McKellar is survived by his wife, Paula McKellar; his children, Jessica Tarver (Matt) and Austin McKellar (Katelyn); his future granddaughter; his siblings, Vickie McKellar, Steve McKellar (Jenny), Michael McKellar (Pam), Phyllis Gambill, and Tammy Currin; his many nieces and nephews; his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Sherry Scott; his niece Kayleigh Scott; his four fur babies, who he adored, Rock, Hank, Nova, and Zephyr.
In addition to his parents he is predecease by a brother-in-law, Gary Gambill.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.