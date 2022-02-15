Ronald Lee Bryson, age 71, widower of Sandra Charlene Shepard Bryson, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
He was born July 6, 1950 in Clinton, SC, and was a son of the late Sidney Bryson, Sr. and Elsie Painter Bryson. He was a proud Veteran of the US Navy.
Mr. Bryson is survived by his daughter, Julia Bryson Sherwood (George) of Laurens; his son, Chad Lawson (Cathy) of Laurens, Matt Bryson of Laurens; his grandchildren, Amanda Barbre (TJ), Joshua Lawson, Michael Lawson, Hayley Lawson, Casey Lawson, Natalie Sherwood, Mackenzie Sherwood, Reagan Sherwood, Gavin Sherwood; his great-grandchildren, Addison Barbre, Braxton Revis, Annalee Lawson; his siblings, Carol Bryson Miller, Sidney Bryson, Jr.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Star Fernandez.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Todd Johnson officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.