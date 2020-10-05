Ronald William Crayne, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Laurens County Hospital.
He was born in Newberry County and was a son of the late William and Elizabeth Lindler Crayne. Mr. Crayne retired from Torrington Bearing Company.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Godfrey Crayne of Greenwood and two daughters, Crystal Crayne Davis and Tiffany P. Crayne, both of Greenwood. Also, he was the beloved grandfather of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com