Rosa Jennings Reaves - Waterloo

Rosa Jennings Reaves, age 80, and wife of Phillip Eugene Reaves, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Monks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Alvin and Mozelle Edwards Jennings. A member of Rosemont Baptist Church, Rosa retired from Monsanto and was a very loving and caring person.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Angelia Reaves Pitts of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Tony Salters, and Jessica Whitner (Cedric); and one great-grandchild, Landon Whitner; a niece, Jamie Jennings and nephew, Mark Jennings.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Jennings.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Rosemont Baptist Church conducted by Rev. KJ Shorter. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.