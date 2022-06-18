Rosa Mary (Rosemary) Ashmore Threatt Foshee, age 79, of Laurens, and formerly of Clinton, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.
She was the daughter of Albert Monroe Ashmore and Sue Pearl Wells Ashmore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her five siblings - Monroe, Lee Riley (Leroy), Sue, Otis, and James; her former husbands - JD Threatt and Paul H. Foshee, respectively, both of Clinton; JD Threatt’s biological father, Lewis Frank Waddell of Columbia; her mother-in-law, Margaret Motte Threatt Copeland of Clinton; and her fathers-in-law, respectively, Jack W. Threatt of Georgia and Tampa, Florida, and Charles G. Copeland of Clinton.
She was a former employee of Carter Jewelers & Repair in Laurens, and of Earl Thomason Jewelers in Clinton. She was the owner of Rosie’s Jewelry & Gifts, also, in Clinton. She loved her family, friends, customers, traveling, and beach music. She attended her home church, Lucas Avenue Baptist in Laurens; First Methodist in Laurens; and First Presbyterian in Laurens.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Threatt of Clinton; her granddaughter, Lauren Saxon (CJ) of Laurens; three great grandchildren - Keylee, Jackson, and Lucas; and two step great grandchildren - Derek and Addy; two stepsons - Mike Threatt and Tony Bruce Threatt of Clinton; a step grandson, Chuck, and family of Laurens; a step granddaughter, Toni Michelle, and family of Clinton; a niece, Lynn Hunter, and family of Gray Court; nephews - Lonnie Ashmore of Virginia, Kenny Ashmore of Laurens, and Mike Ashmore of Laurens; brothers-in-law Jackie W. Threatt (Laura) and family of Georgia, and Bobby G. Threatt (Kathy) and family of Georgia; sister-in-law Patsy Threatt Goodwin (Don) and family of Georgia; and numerous great and grand nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Services were conducted by Rev. Michael Post and Rev. Dr. Charles Pollock, with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
Deepest gratitude is extended to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, Hospice of Laurens County, Dr. Joanne Brownlee, Laurens County EMS and Fire Dept., and to Gray Funeral Home in Clinton, for all of their loving care and support. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County; 1304 Springdale Dr.; Clinton, South Carolina 29325. Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.