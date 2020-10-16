Rosa Terry King, age 89, widow of Heyward R. King, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Hickory Tavern, SC and was a daughter of the late Furman and Mary Lynch Terry.
She was co-owner of King’s Grocery Store and later worked at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center. Mrs. King was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. King is survived by her daughters, Robbin Stewart of Clinton, Myra King Turk (Bob) of Simpsonville, and Elaine Filer of Forest City, NC; her brothers, Tommy and Richard Terry; her sisters, Brenda Vaughn, Elsie Martin, Nellie Brock, Francis Bolt; her grandchildren, Sonya Padgett (Jamie), Kyle and Kayla Stewart, Robbie Turk; her great-grandchildren, Brittany McDowell, Lindsay Gambrell, Chase Gambrell, Morgan Padgett, Collin Stewart, Bronson Stewart, Kassie Stewart; and her great-great grandchild, Mason Millan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, Heyward R. King, Jr., Sammy King, Danny King, Travis Brock, and one grandson, Brian McDowell.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery by Rev. Jackie Bragg. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the S.C. School of the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Sonya Padgett, 101 Lakewood Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.
