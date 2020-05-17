Rosalind Marie Foggie - Laurens

Ms. Rosalind Marie Foggie, affectionately known as Ros, passed on May 12, 2020 at North Greenville Hospital in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 9, 1961 to the late Odell Foggie and Willie Mae Wilson Foggie.
She grew up in Laurens, South Carolina and attended the public schools at Laurens County. She was a graduate of the Laurens District High School Class of 1981.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one aunt, Lillie Bell Wilson.
Ms. Foggie leaves to cherish her fond loving memories; one daughter, Sharunn Foggie of the home; two sons; Michael Foggie (Taquida Alexander) of Clinton, SC and Thomas Smith (Zuvella Coleman) of Laurens, SC; four grandchildren, one reared in the home, Shamaurie Foggie; one sister, Annie Laura Foggie; two uncles; Leonard (Bernice) Pits of Laurens, SC and Leroy Pitts of Clinton, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Your smile your laugh will all be missed. Get your rest.