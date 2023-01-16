Ms. Rosemary “Poochie” Pressley, age 58 passed away on Friday, January 13.2023 at the Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by one son, Tobias Pressley; two daughters, Marquita Pressley and Arevia Pressley; five brothers, Jamie Boyd, Tobby James (Regina), Christopher Cunningham, Curtis Boyd (Shunda) and Rocki Boyd; three sisters, Teresa Blakely, Terrilyn Boyd and Cynthia Boyd and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Rosemary "Poochie" Pressley will be held on Wednesday, January 18,2023 at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, SC. with Reverend David Sullivan officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of a daughter, Ms. Marquita Pressley of 106 Alex Run, Clinton, SC. and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.