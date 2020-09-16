Rossie Estess Campbell, age 53, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late William “Bill” E. Campbell and Louise Stoble. Mr. Campbell was a long time employee at Cooper Motor Company. He enjoyed dirt track racing and riding his Harley.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife Cheri Campbell; his daughters, Lauren Campbell (Patrick), Tabitha Sherfield (Donny), and Kristen Seawright (Brandon); his grandchildren, Lillian, Kayleigh, Kameryn, Kyndall, Phoenix, and Tristen; his great-granddaughter, Oaklyn; his sisters, Deborah Campbell McGilton, Jane Campbell Meadors (Mitch), and Barbara Jean Campbell. His beloved boys Biscuit and Rudy.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Leeann Campbell.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at 1553 Springdale Drive, Apt 11, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com