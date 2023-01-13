Roy Lee Rogers - Laurens

Mr. Roy Lee Rogers, age 92, of 109 Riddle Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He is survived by one daughter Cherie Lucy Rogers Samuel of Houston, Texas ( Anthony) , and one son Gregory Leon Rogers of Greenville , South Carolina; and five grandchildren Tx, Ga, and SC.
Funeral services for Mr. Roy Lee Rogers will be held on Sunday, January 15,2023 at 1:00pm at the Hopewell Baptist Church with Reverend C Lamont Jones officiating, the burial to follow along side his wife of 64 years Estelle Grant Rogers ( Sunset-June 2022) at the Westview Memorial Park in Lauren’s, S.C with military honors. The family is at their respective homes. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.