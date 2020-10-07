Roy Vance Ramage, age 82, of 104 Derby Lane passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Burna, KY and was a son of the late Roy W. Ramage and Corrine Peck Ramage. He received a Bachelor of Science, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Arts Education all at Murray State University and a Doctor of Education at the University of Kentucky. He was the Superintendent of Schools from 1981 to 1994 at West Carrollton, OH and from 1994 to 2004 at Paducah, Kentucky City Schools. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, SC and a veteran of the United States Army.
Dr. Ramage is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Glaysbrook Ramage; his son, Roy Vance “RV” Ramage, II; his daughters, Vanessa Sue Harrington and Amy Ramage (Nelson) Jones; his grandchildren, Riley Harrington and Emma Harrington; brothers, Don Ramage, James Ramage and Tommy Ramage.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Dyer Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Burna, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org/about or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Please send us a condolence online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.