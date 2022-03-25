Ruben Lewis Starnes, Cross Hill, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of Grace Eloise Brewington and of the late Henry Lewis Starnes.
Ruben was previously employed by BF Shaw as a pipe fitter and was an ordained minister with the United National Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Deborah Wright (Ronnie Gardner) of Cross Hill and his brother, Larry Starnes of Florida
The family will be at the home.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.