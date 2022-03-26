Ruby Ellen Eubanks - Laurens

Ruby Ellen Eubanks

Ruby Ellen Eubanks, 83, of 1808 Ranch Road and wife of Franklin “Donald” Eubanks passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Callie John and Mildred Allie Langston. Mrs. Eubanks was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and a former employee with K-Mart.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Michael Eubanks of Laurens and Kathy Petty of Union and a grandson, David Eubanks of Clinton.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Junior Langston and a sister, Gladys Beck.

The family will be at the home.

No services are planned at this time.

