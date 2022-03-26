Ruby Ellen Eubanks - Laurens

Ruby Ellen Eubanks, 83, of 1808 Ranch Road and wife of Franklin “Donald” Eubanks passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Callie John and Mildred Allie Langston. Mrs. Eubanks was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and a former employee with K-Mart.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Michael Eubanks of Laurens and Kathy Petty of Union and a grandson, David Eubanks of Clinton.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Junior Langston and a sister, Gladys Beck.
The family will be at the home.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.