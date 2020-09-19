Mrs. Ruby Lee Herbert, age 84, of 198 Price Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her husband Willie C. Herbert of the home; two daughters, Debbie Herbert, Abigail (Todd) Williams; two step-children, Terry Smith, Sharon Irby; seven grandchildren; one brother, Ray Charles Shell; and one sister, Doris (Harold) Davis.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Lee Herbert will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Dr. Jefferson McDowell officiating, burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family is a the home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.