Ms. Ruby Nell Jones, age 70, of 182 Gold Wood Drive, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2929 at the Prisma Health and Rehabilitation in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by two sons, William D. Jones Jr., Anthony Jones (Ayesha); two daughters, Kim Thompson Tolden, Vickie Gilchrist (Donald); three brothers, Wilson Thompson Jr(Marietta) Ronald Thompson, Aaron Thompson (Clara); three sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Joyce Thompson, Ethel Saddler; eight grandchildren; and Nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Ruby Nell Jones are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home, and at the home of her son Anthony and Ayesha Jones 112 Screech Drive, Fountain Inn, S.C.