Ruby W Robinson - Clinton

Mrs. Ruby Watson Robinson was born on February 28, 1925 in Laurens County , South Carolina to the late Will Robinson and Margaret Pitts Watson.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of Bell Street High School in Clinton, South Carolina. After high School, she furthered her education at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. While employed at Thornwell School in Clinton, South Carolina, she became a teacher's assistant. She was a member of New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
Sister Robinson was also a devoted member of the New Bethel Chapter No. 195 Order of the Eastern Star for almost fifty years. She has served in many official capacities including being the Associate Matron of the chapter. She was committed and exemplified the mission of sisterhood.
Mrs. Ruby's warm and caring spirit impacted the lives of everyone around her. If you knew her, you loved her. She loved to sit on the front porch and enjoy outside. Most of all, she loved her children and cared for them deeply.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Levester Robinson, Sr.; her son, Anthony Donald Robinson; and two daughters: Eleanor "Tiny" Floyd and Gloria Ann Robinson.
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Mrs. Ruby Robinson transitioned from Earth to her Heavenly Home at the age of ninety-five.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her three sons: Willie Earl Robinson, Russell Robinson, and Levester Robinson, Jr. all of Clinton, SC; nine grandchildren: Kisha (Donald) Choice of Laurens, SC, Dontavious (Erika) Glen of Clinton, SC, Latasha Robinson of Washington, DC, Malisa Fowler of Clinton, SC, Levester Fowler and Devante Robinson both of Clinton, SC. LaToya Alston of Sumter, SC, and Dion Floyd of Laurens, SC, and LaToya Robinson of Washington, DC; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.