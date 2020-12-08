Ruby Weathers Hughes - Laurens

Ruby Weathers Hughes, age 77, of Laurens, and wife of James Leonard Hughes, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the home.
Born in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Thomas and Etta Mae Owens Weathers. A member of Bethel Baptist Church, Mrs. Hughes retired from Jostens of Laurens.
She is survived by: children, Tina Faulkner (David) and James Michael Hughes (Donna) of Laurens; grandchildren, Bryson Faulkner (Heather), Jess Hughes, Carter Faulkner, Channing Hughes; a great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Doolittle; brothers, Johnny “JB” Weathers, Bobby Weathers, Willie Ray Weathers, and Donald Weathers; and sisters, Louise Giles and Sharon Porter.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Gene Weathers and Maxie Weathers; and sisters, Mary Crawford and Kathy Coleman.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 885 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360, conducted by Rev. Allen Gregory and Rev. Jim Hamilton.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, PO Box 1437, Laurens, SC 29360 or to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
