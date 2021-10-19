Ruth Elaine Addison, age 82, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
She was born October 8, 1939 in Bowling Green, FL, the cherished daughter of the late John Arthur Addison and Ida Mary Cliett Addison of Clinton, SC.
She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of ’57. Elaine received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Duke University where she was a member of PHI BETA KAPPA. She would go on to obtain her master’s degree in History from the University of South Carolina. Elaine continued to pursue lifelong learning through formal courses and world travel. She was employed by the National Security Agency (NSA) in Washington, D.C. Later she joined Wachovia Bank in Winston Salem, NC where she retired as a Senior Vice President. She then joined Slick Enterprises where she was responsible for financial investments.
An accomplished equestrian, Elaine was a passionate and active advocate for the well-being of all animals.
Ms. Addison is survived and loved by many family, friends, and neighbors and was an inspiration to the younger generations of her family.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147; Horse Protection Society of North Carolina, 2135 Miller Road, China Grove, NC 28023; Lucky Labs Rescue Corp, 4822 Titleist Drive, Charlotte, NC 28023; Shelter Guardians Inc, PO Box 1934, Salisbury, NC 28145, or the charity of one’s choice.