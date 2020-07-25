Ruth M. Leonard age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens Clinton.
She was born in Asheboro, NC and was a daughter of the late William Carlton McLeod and Ida Doris Muse McLeod.
Mrs. Leonard retired as Vice President of the Leonard-Marler Insurance Agency, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton and taught the Nursery Sunday School Class for 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Carl H. Leonard; her daughter, Belinda Jeffries of Washington, GA; her brother, Roy McLeod of Julian, NC; her granddaughters, Tammy E. Ochoa and husband, Luis of Washington, GA, Christy Lawson and husband, Stan of Clinton, Kelly Estes and husband, Michael of Clinton; her great grandchildren, Alexis Holloman, Olivia Estes, Hannah and Noah Lawson and Alexander Ochoa.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Darrel Leonard; and her sister, Grier Ausley.
A Private Family Service will be conducted Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell. A link will be provided on her webpage to view the Livestream of the service.
A brief committal service will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum, where friends may speak with family while observing Social Distancing and wearing a mask.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
