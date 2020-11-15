Ruth Mae Richey - Clinton

Ms. Ruth Mae Richey was born on November 30, 1943 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late James Robert Richey and Maxie Miller Richey.
She was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of Bell Street High School Class of 1962. After many years of employment, she retired from Whitten Center and Laurens County Hospital both located in Clinton, South Carolina.
At an early age, Ruth joined the Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina where she had been a member for many years serving on the choir and the Usher Board Ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Joe Richey and Willie Earl Richey; and one sister, Lydia Leak.
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Prisma health Laurens County Hospital in Laurens, South Carolina, Ms. Ruth Mae Richey departed this life to meet with Jesus at the age of seventy-six.
Left to cherish her sweet memories are her son, Willie Robert Richey of Clinton, SC; one daughter, Maxie (Theopolis) Rice of Clinton, SC; one brother, Hubert (Teresa) Richey of Manassas, VA; six children reared in the home; Lakesia Dorsey, Allan Cunningham , Omar Davis, Amanda Griffin, Latoya Davis, and Robin Choice; two reared in the home as brothers: Hubert (Brenda) Young and Bobby (Gloria) Sanders; two sisters-in-law: Linda Richey of Washington, DC and Susie Richey of Mountville, SC; five devoted friends: B.J. Grant, Lisa Cunningham, May Francis Pinson, Lillie Jones, and Sylvia Jones; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.