Ms. Sadie Mae Mims, age 79 of Laurens, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Born in Laurens, South Carolina she was daughter of the late Cornell Tribble and Corrie Pulley. She is survived by her daughter, Toni Mims, of the home; four brothers, John Tribble, J.C. Tribble, Cornell Tribble, Jr., and Stanley Tribble; and four sisters, Shirley Walk, Corrie Shelton, Betty Shelton, and Elaine Tribble.
Funeral Service for Ms. Mims will be held 2:00pm Monday, May 9, 2022 at Campbell Chapel Baptist Church, Gray Court, South Carolina with Reverend Waddy L. Talley, Sr. and Reverend Horace Young officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.
Public Viewing will be held from 12 noon to 6:00pm, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of the arrangements.