Sally Jane Porter, age 86, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born in in Montreal, Canada and was the daughter of the late Fredrick Bellenger and Mildred Myatt Bellenger.
Mrs. Porter was a retired Beautician working in Brooklyn, NY and spent part of her time working with the Light of the City Ministries.
She is survived by her husband, James Porter of the home; her sons, Richard Myers of Joanna, SC and Robert Myers of Seattle, Washington.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.