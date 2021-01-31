Sam L. Lawson, age 83, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Spartanburg County and was a son of the late Lanham and Pearl Nelson Lawson. He was self-employed and was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his children, Wanda Riddle (DeWitt) of Clinton, Donna Prince of Clinton, Debbie Yokemick (Harry) of Clinton, Melissa Lawson of Clinton, and Sam Lawson (Crystal) of Laurens; his brother, Homer Lawson of Clinton; his sister, Jeanette Stroud of Clinton; and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sandra Jean Lawson; two sisters, Nellie Moore and Lida Bell Leopard; two brothers, Shorty Lawson and Elbert Lawson; and his two grandsons, Jay Lewis and Allen Patterson
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1 PM at Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
