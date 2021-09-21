Samantha Samples Harvey Campbell - Clinton

Samantha Samples Harvey Campbell, age 52, of Clinton, wife of Rex Campbell passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born October 8, 1968 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of Debra Hanley of Clinton, and the late, Sammy Hampton Samples. She loved going to the Waffle House and will always be remembered for her sweet spirit.
Mrs. Campbell was a member of Prince of Peace Holiness Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Trevor Samples; her brother, Kelly Samples; and her sister, Tammy Hughes.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 AM, at Prince of Peace Holiness Church with Rev. Robbie Hughes, officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 10-11 AM.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Holiness Church, 53 Old Airport Road, Laurens, SC 29360.