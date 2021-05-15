Sammie Earl Cook - Cross Hill

Mr. Sammie Earl Cook was born May 9, 1963 in Cross Hill, SC to the late Woodrow and Margaret Cook.
He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County. Sammie was formerly employed at Textile Mill as a Textile Worker.
On Tuesday May 11, 2021, Mr. Sammie Earl Cook departed life at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, SC at the age of 58.
Mr. Cook belonged to St. John Baptist Church in Cross Hill, SC where he was a part of the All Male Choir. He was also a member of the Bad Boys Motorcycle Club in Newberry SC.
He leaves to cherish his lovely wife, Nora Grant Cook, his sons, Jason Grant and Anthony Floyd; his daughter Tashemya Floyd; his sisters, Nina Longshore, Mulinda Cook, Roberta Lewis, Margarine Cook, and Sarah Dendy; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.