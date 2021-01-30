Sammie L. Leamon - Laurens

Mr. Sammie L. Leamon was born February 23, 1944 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Jeremiah Leamon and Annie Bell Leamon.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of Sanders High School Class of 1964.
Mr. Leamon was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina where he served on the Trustee Board. He retired from Solutia in Greenwood, South Carolina and Laurens Elementary School in Laurens, South Carolina.
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Mr. Sammie Leamon departed this life at the Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, South Carolina and entered the arms of Jesus to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of seventy-six.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary White Leamon; one son, Samuel Leamon, Sr. of Laurens, SC; one daughter, Jocelyn (Bobby) Ellis of Laurens, SC; one grandson, Samuel Leamon, Jr; two great grandchildren; three brothers: Johnny (Gloria) Leamon, Johnny (Lucy) Hill of Charlotte, N.C., and David (Brenda) Smith of Laurens, SC; two sisters: Alice Cook of Laurens, S.C. and Betty (Johnny) Washington of Greenwood, S.C.; two nephews: Johnny Leamon and Kendall Leamon both of Laurens, S.C.; two special cousins, Lula Bell Turner and Annie Bell Kennedy both of Gray Court, S.C.; one godson, Mario Norman of Atlanta, GA; four sisters-in-law: Peggy (Howard) Miller of Antreville, SC, Helen R. Norman and Mary Elizabeth White both of Greenwood, S.C. and Emma Jean Wright of Irmo, S.C.; a longtime childhood friend, Mr. Charles Wilson of Laurens, S.C., and a host of other relatives and friends.