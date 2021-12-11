Mr. Sammy Lee Mims, age 55, of 119 Spring Street, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Thursday December 9, 2021, at the Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville S.C.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Yolanda Suber Mims of the home; two sons, Jimmy Mims, Montell Mims; two daughters, Crystal Robinson, Victoria Robinson; his mother Mrs. Rachel Mims; three stepchildren; Trevino Suber, George Brown, Aaron Brown; three brothers, Jimmy Boyd, Anthony Mims, Johnny Mims; four sisters, Wanda Mims, Josette (Charles) Dillard, Betty (Willie) Brown, Bertha Mims; and fifteen grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Sammy Lee Mims are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of 119 Spring Street, Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.