Samuel Chester "Chet" Hall - Laurens

Samuel Chester “Chet” Hall, 65, of Brewington Road passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Albert Lee and Harriett Pinson Hall. Chet was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he has served as a Sunday School teacher and usher chairman.
He is survived by: brother, Ronnie Hall (Linda) of Laurens; sister-in-law, Faith Ann Hall of Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ted Hall.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton and Rev. Allen Gregory.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Baptist Church, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.