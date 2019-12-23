Samuel “Sammy” Charles Foster, age 73, of 260 Medical Ridge Road, Laurens, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Missions Hospital in Asheville, N.C. He was the son of the late Harry Litton Foster, Sr., and Noleeka Young Foster.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, retired car salesman and member of Calvary Baptist Church. Sammy enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, the Clemson Tigers, playing competitive softball and was an avid golfer. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed telling “tall tales.”
He loved his family and friends with all his being and that love was returned. He is survived by his son, Charles Wesley “Wes” Foster of Charlotte, N.C., and his special grandson, Charles Lucas “Luke” Foster. Also surviving are his sisters, Kay M. Ringer and Teresa F. Kirchberg; his aunt Martha “Mott” F. Watts; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved his fur babies, Laquisha C. Foster the cat and his loyal companion dog Jax. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Sanford Daryl Foster and Harry Litton Foster, Jr.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with Rev. Mark S. Foster presiding, with Military Honors, and private family interment services at Rosemont Cemetery. The Family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice or for final expenses, directly to Gray Funeral Home.