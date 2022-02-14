Samuel Lee Yeager - Laurens

Samuel Lee Yeager, 73, of Laurens and husband of Peggy Jean Padgett Yeager, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home.
Born in Moreland, GA, he was the son of the late Samuel Claude Yeager, Jr. and Lois Spriggs Yeager. Mr. Yeager retired from Georgia Power and from Amerigas; he was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and he loved his tractor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Tony Yeager (Jacque) of Woodland, AL and Mark Yeager (Tammy) of Wedowee, AL; daughter, Marcia Walker of Bowdon, Ga; sisters, Deborah Yeager from Moreland, GA, Barbara O’Connor (Steve) from Newnan, GA and Kathy Drake (Danny) from LaGrange, GA; thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with a “Special Sidekick”, Reagan; and one great-great grandson.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at MJ Dolly Cooper VA Cemetery in Anderson, SC conducted by his son Mark Yeager with Military Honors.
The family will be at the home.
