Samuel Mark Bell, Sr. “Bill”, age 96, of Clinton, SC passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at National Health Care of Clinton.
He was born on June 13, 1926 in Laurens County, SC and was the widower of Florence G. Bell, and he was a son of the late John Carl Bell, Sr. and Linnie Waites Bell. He was the owner of S. M. Bell General Contractors since 1950. Mr. Bell was a member of Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder, served on the Session and was the head of the Cemetery Committee.
He is survived by his son, Samuel M. “Sammy” Bell, Jr. (Renee) of Clinton; his daughter, Susan B. Bennett (Jeffrey) of Roebuck; his grandchildren, Samantha Bond (Mark), Samuel M. Bell, III (Rhonda), Tyler Bennett, Kyle Bennett, and Hunter Bennett (Shannon); ten great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Faye Bell and brother-in-law, John Dowdle, both of Clinton.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, John Carl Bell, Jr. and Rossie Bell.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church, burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church, Highway 72W, Clinton, SC 29325.