Ms. Sandra Allen of 106 Holland Hill Rd., Laurens, SC passed away on Monday January 11, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly M. Allen, Kercia Allen, and Shayna Mayes; four grandchildren; four sisters, Sylvia Pulley, Audrey, Barbara Allen, Yetta Jackson; one brother, Leroy Allen Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 pm at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Reverend Sallie Joe officiating, burial to follow in the New Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.