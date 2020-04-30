Sandra Dianne Jones, age 68, widow of Wesley Elliot Jones, passed away April 27, 2020 in Clinton.
Ms. Jones was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Johnnie Samuel Ginn and Gladys Handback Pearson.
She is survived by her son, Scott Jones (Angela) of Clinton; her step sons, Mark Jones of Ninety-Six and Mike Elliot Jones of West Virginia; her daughter, Linda Smith; brothers, Sammy Ginn (Debbie) of Laurens, Randy Ginn (Dot) of Clinton and Gary Ginn (Karen) of Clinton; sisters, Debbie Tucker (Steve) of Union and Janice Sheppard (Bryant) of Clinton; and four grandchildren, Allen Jones (Joyce) of Clinton, Autumn Jones of Clinton, Alice Jones of Clinton, and Natalie Jones of WV.
A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery.
