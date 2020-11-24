Sandra Gale Anderson - Laurens

Sandra Gale Anderson, 60, of 530 Templeton Road passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Ruby Miranda Smith Anderson. A loving mother and grandmother, Sandra retired from Albany Mount Vernon Corporation in Simpsonville.
She is survived by: her children, Maranda Bowie (Jeff) of Gray Court, Haskell Smith, Jr. (Kimberly Jochimsen) of Simpsonville and Michelle Rollins (Jimmy) of Mauldin; brothers, Larry Pennington of Laurens and Stephen Pennington of Montana; sister, Patricia Delk of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Desare Bowie, Christopher Bowie, Madison Bowie, Katlin Landers, Austin Taliaferro, and Amirah Simpson; great grandchild, Trenton Landers; and a fiancé, Haskell Smith, Sr. of Fountain Inn.
Funeral services will be 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. A private burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
